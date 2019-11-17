After suffering her second miscarriage in seven months, Hilaria Baldwin is healing.

Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix

In a new Instagram Story, the yoga guru and wife of actor Alec Baldwin offered an update of how she is recovering from the loss.

"Little update: I'm doing better," she wrote on her Instagram Story. "I have my moments when I feel better then I have moments when I will get really sad. But I feel like time and healing and everyone's support is helping me."

"Spending time with my babies and husband helps so much," the 35-year-old added. "I'm so lucky to have them."

Hilaria revealed on Nov. 11 that she had suffered a devastating miscarriage at four months. "We are very sad to share that today we learned that our baby passed away at 4 months," the mother of four said on Instagram. "Even though we are not OK right now, we will be."

The Baldwin family's latest loss comes just months after Hilaria announced her first miscarriage in April.