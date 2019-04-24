Hilaria Baldwin is opening up about the heartbreaking miscarriage she suffered earlier this month.

On Wednesday, Alec Baldwin's wife shared a video to Instagram of the first sonogram of the baby she lost, one from before the couple see or hear the heartbeat.

"Since so many of you have been asking, I want to tell you that I am doing well," she wrote. "It has been 2 weeks since the d&c and I am physically starting to feel like myself again. Emotionally I am ok too."

Hilaria's miscarriage became news due to the fact she posted about it while it was happening.

"When we choose to become parents, we take a big risk with our hearts. Never do we love so intensely—and this is scary, but so worth it," she wrote on Wednesday. "This time, when I opened my heart up to another baby, he or she didn't stay very long. But I love this little soul deeply and wholly.

"We all have a purpose in life, and I believe my little one left positivity in its short life. I felt a deep provocation to share what was going on and, in being so open, some great conversations emerged. Creating a positive from a negative, this little flicker of life left its mark. This is an issue that so many suffer with in silence...because those are the rules we follow. As I have said to so many: this experience wasn't just about me and my journey, it is about anyone, perhaps you, or someone you know, who has suffered from a loss. It is about continuing a conversation, knowing we need not have shame or fear...so that we can heal...and those who will unfortunately follow will have a community to turn to. I came forward to share and create a spark."

In ending her post, Hilaria simply described why she wanted to post something so personal.

"I want to share this because I feel like this little soul was mighty in the wave it provoked," she wrote.