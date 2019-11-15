Alec and Hilaria Baldwin suffer another heartbreaking miscarriage and more ICYMI news

Miscarriage news

Alec Baldwin's wife, Hilaria Baldwin, announced on Nov. 11 that she'd suffered a miscarriage and lost their baby, a girl. It was her second miscarriage this year. "We are very sad to share that today we learned that our baby passed away at 4 months," the mom of four said on Instagram, adding that she's devastated. "Even though we are not OK right now, we will be." Hilaria previously shared details of her April miscarriage on social media too. "I don't know what else to say... I'm still in shock and don't have this all quite clear," she said this week.

