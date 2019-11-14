Just days after Kevin Hart made his first official public appearance since his horrific car accident, another one of the crash victims is speaking out publicly for the first time.

Broadimage/Shutterstock

Rebecca Broxterman was in Kevin's classic car when it veered off the road and crashed into a ditch. Her fiancé, Jared Black, was driving the car.

"GRATEFUL and BLESSED," she wrote alongside photos of her Jared in the hospital. "September 1, 2019 was the scariest day of my life. God was definitely watching over us that night and protecting us. Thank you, Lord, for wrapping your loving arms around us in our time of need."

Rebecca, who is close with Kevin's wife Eniko, reflected on a post she initially wrote on Sept. 17.

"First of all, I want you all to know that ultimately, all 3 of us in the car wreck are alive and recovering and that's what matters the most! It is going to be a long road to recovery but we have the best support team," she wrote at the time. "The scariest part for Jared and I was being separated after both being airlifted to UCLA. Just a lot of rest and physical therapy ahead for both of us!"

She added, "Jared is the strongest person I know and he will get through this. We still have each other and that's what matters the most. This could've had a completely different outcome and we feel so blessed that it was not any worse. From the bottom of my heart, THANK YOU for all of the prayers, phone calls, texts and messages. It means the world to us that we feel so much love and support from you all at this time! I will keep you all updated as we embark on this new journey!"

Things have gotten progressively better for her and Jared.

"Feeling so much better! We are both healing! Jared is well on the road to recovery after having major back surgery!," she said of their health today. "We are doing physical therapy together a few times a week! Our relationship is stronger than ever and we have so much to be thankful for! Life can take you in many different directions and we are just so happy to be here for it all!"

"We have felt so much love these past 2.5 months and that doesn't go unnoticed!," Rebecca said. "So thank you to each one of you! This is our journey... it will have ups and it will have downs but we will always have each other."

She ended her post by addressing her fiancé, telling him, "I love you so much and am thankful that we are doing life together!"

Many of Rebecca and Jared's friends commented on her heartfelt post, including Kevin's wife.

"God gives his toughest battles to his strongest shoulders," she wrote. "We love you guys!"