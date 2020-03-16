Kylie Jenner's reading list fuels Travis Scott reunion rumors, plus more news

Is Kylie Jenner's reading list proof she's back together with Travis Scott?

After months of rumors about the nature of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's post-split relationship, Kylie's reading list may be the most telling clue that she's back together with her daughter Stormi's dad. Over the weekend, the makeup mogul shared a peek at three books she's reading. According to UsWeekly, this was the one on top of the pile: "Only Love Is Real: A Story of Soulmates Reunited," by Brian L. Weiss. The Instagram Story book post comes just a week after multiple outlets reported they were going strong again, a sentiment two Us sources echoed recently. "Kylie still loves Travis and this isn't considered a full breakup to either of them," one insider said. "They have had breaks throughout their relationship," the second source explained. "He [has] been spending a lot of time at his Beverly Hills house and she's been staying in Calabasas, so they didn't have a traditional relationship in terms of spending the night together every night. This is not a traditional relationship, but they have been very much in love." The tab adds that Kylie appeared to be hinting she and Travis were on again at the end of February when she shared three photos from 2017 that showed her looking flirty with Travis at a time when the two were very much together.

Keep reading to find out why Katy Perry's not opposed to social distancing ...

RELATED: All the couples and duos at the 2020 Grammy Awards