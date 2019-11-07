All the details on Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney's honeymoon, plus more news

Inside Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney's honeymoon

Newlyweds Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney are celebrating their new life together with trip to Indonesia's Sumba Island. People reports the Oscar winner and her art gallery director beau chose the exclusive Nihi Sumba Resort -- a collection of villas perched atop 530 private acres on the shores of the Indian Ocean -- for their getaway. Founded by surfer, Claude Graves and his wife, Petra, the beach is known for a famed wave called "Occy's Left," which breaks at the reef at Nihiwatu. The resort itself was recently named the best in the world by Travel + Leisure. It's now owned and run by entrepreneur, Chris Burch, who's reportedly rented his private home, a five-villa estate called Raja Mandaka, to Jen and Cooke. The going rate for Chris' home is $12,745 per night -- or close to $90,000 for a week, according to E! News. (The resort is the same one where now-former couple Kaitlynn Carter and Brody Jenner said "I do" in a non-legal ceremony last year. A source tells People Christian Bale stayed at Chris' pad recently, too.) In addition to the couple's access to luxury pools and sweeping views of the ocean, the couple can take advantage of amenities like the resort's spa, located in a bamboo pavilion above the water, or activities including surfing, fishing, diving, snorkeling and yoga. The pair has already gone horseback riding and visited local Sumbanese villages, according to People. Jen and Cooke tied the knot in mid-October in Rhode Island.

