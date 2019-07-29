Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston are grieving after the death of their white shepherd rescue dog, Dolly.

AP/REX/Shutterstock

The "Leftovers" star took to Instagram early on July 29 -- Jennifer doesn't use social media -- to share a series of photos from a heartbreaking funeral for Dolly in which it appears he's holding hands with his ex-wife, from whom he split in late 2017, as they say goodbye to their beloved pet.

"Tonight, at sunset, after a heroic struggle... our most loyal family member and protector, Dolly A. laid down her sword and shield. 🐺💔," Justin captioned the slideshow. "She was surrounded by her entire family."

Another dog -- it looks like one of the former couple's other two shared dogs, terrier Clyde -- can be seen in the frame of one shot in which Dolly's body is laid out on a white blanket covered in flower petals.

Justin also added the George Vest quote, "The one that never deserts, the one that never proves ungrateful... is the dog -- faithful and true, even in death" and the words and hashtags, "Rest In Peace Dolly #adoptdontshop #rescuedog."

Jen reportedly rescued Dolly around 2005 and Justin fell for the gorgeous girl when he and Jen got together years later. Jen and Justin later together adopted Sophie, a black-and-white pitbull mix (seen below with Dolly).

In 2018, Justin adopted Kuma, a pitbull rescued amid the chaos of Hurricane Harvey. She's lived with him in New York City in the wake of his and Jen's 2018 split announcement.

Other stars sent their condolences in the comments. Jen's "Friends" co-star and close pal Courteney Cox wrote, "We love you dolly 💔💔." Model Martha Hunt commented, "Sending you love." DJ Samantha Ronson and Jen's close friend Jennifer Meyer both posted a series of broken-heart emojis, and Sting's wife, producer Trudie Styler, posted a black heart.

Musician Cat Power encouraged Justin to pay attention and look for signs of Dolly's enduring love amid his grief. "I'm so sorry man.🌹keep on the lookout, in the days after my little Abeulo passed, he was everywhere wanting me to see him, waking me up like he used to, following me in the bathroom, sitting on my feet like he used to💝be on the lookout for different things🌹so sorry🌹it is the hardest loss. 🙏," she wrote.

Jen and Justin are both huge dog lovers and animal rescue advocates. Jen famously had the name of another dog she loved deeply -- Norman, a Welsh corgi-terrier mix who died in 2011 -- tattooed on the inside of her foot.

Justin has a huge back tattoo dedicated to two of his other late pets. "I had two dogs, both rescues, pitbulls, pitbull mix, and when they died, I dedicated half my back to one and half of my back to the other," he shared during the "Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness" panel at the New York Vulture Festival in May 2018. "So it's a picture of a rat, because my dog used to kill rats in Washington Square Park, which is not fun. It was horrible. She was really good at it. I mean, it's doing a service to New York also. Oh, and then a pigeon. A New York pigeon and a rat."