Katy Perry's baby shower plans may be derailed, plus more news

Katy Perry talks staying positive as major life plans remain in flux

One more milestone may be biting the dust for Katy Perry. The singer chatted with fans during a Facebook Live session ahead of the Sunday, May 3, edition of "American Idol," and one woman, in particular, seemed to strike a chord with the star. The fan said she was supposed to get married in June and was having trouble finding reasons for optimism, given the coronavirus crisis. She wondered how Katy -- who is pregnant and was supposed to marry Orlando Bloom this year in Japan -- is staying positive right now. "It's OK to feel all the feelings," offered (via ET) the singer. Explaining that she, too, has "had to reschedule many plans" because of the pandemic, Katy said she's trying to focus on gratitude. As for the baby girl she and Orlando are expecting, the "Idol" judge isn't getting ahead of herself. "I know not everyone does a babymoon or a baby shower, but I'm not sure I'm gonna be able to do any of that," she admitted. "I'm just taking it one day at a time. But I'll be grateful. I mean, I'm grateful now, but there's a lot going on," she continued. "Some days, you know, you lose perspective. Like, I was showering, and I was like, 'Gotta be grateful, gotta be grateful, no matter what you're going through you gotta be grateful. I know that there's probably a lot of people going through a lot of intense things right now." Katy and Orlando got engaged on Valentine's Day 2019. They've reportedly pushed the wedding date to 2021.

