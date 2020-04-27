Meryl Streep, Christine Baranski and Audra McDonald booze it up while singing Sondheim, plus more news

Twitter is obsessed with Meryl Streep, Christine Baranski and Audra McDonald's boozy Sondheim tribute

Dear livestream universe: Give up, go home, game over. Meryl Streep, Audra McDonald and Christine Baranski boozing it up in bathrobes from their respective homes while singing "Ladies Who Lunch" wins all of the quarantine prizes. Twitter users around the world duly noted this fact during the Stephen Sondheim birthday tribute that aired on Broadway.com and YouTube Sunday, April 26. The special, a fundraiser for Artists Striving to End Poverty and dubbed, "Take Me to the World: A Sondheim 90th Birthday Celebration," was initially scheduled for March, but was delayed by the pandemic. It landed instead on the 50th anniversary of Sondheim's beloved Broadway show, "Company," which famously featured "Ladies Who Lunch," a sardonic musical toast to wealthy, middle-aged ladies whiling away their lives with cocktail-soaked afternoons and not a whole lot else. Christine kicked off Sunday night's version near the end of the special, pouring a large glass of red wine and settling back for a sip in her white robe as she sings of toasting "ladies who lunch / lounging in their caftans and planning a brunch / on their own behalf." Meryl, also wearing a white robe as she video conferences in from home, joins in next, her camera tilted to show her mixing a martini and looking hilariously bored. Finally, Audra, clad in the ladies who liquid lunch uniform of a bathrobe, videos in, taking over the tune as she opens a bottle of bourbon. The whole thing is, according to more than a few Twitter users, "the ultimate mood" amid our ongoing quarantine. Other viewers (via Vogue), hailed the moment as "the cultural reset that we needed," joked that it "added ten years to my life," and predicted, "This version of 'Ladies Who Lunch' will be played at gay bars for the next 50 years."

Keep reading to see why fans think Ariana Grande is going to be on the next season of 'AHS' ...

RELATED: Stars who are donating to COVID relief efforts