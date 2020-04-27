ICYMI: Biggest TV news of April 2020

"Tiger King" star Joe Exotic signs on to another show

"Tiger King" star Joseph Maldonado-Passage is gearing up to participate in another TV show -- even though he's in prison serving time for his role in a murder-for-hire plot. On April 6, Page Six reported that the controversial star better known as Joe Exotic inked a deal to contribute to an upcoming Investigation Discovery series that will "take a deeper dive" into the disappearance of Carole Baskin's first husband, Jack "Don" Lewis. Entertainment Weekly, reported that the show -- "Investigating the Strange World of Joe Exotic" -- will focus on his nemesis and her late husband, showing "the investigation you didn't get to see, revealing the secrets only Joe knows and the exclusive footage that has never been shown." As seen on the smash hit Netflix series "Tiger King," Joe openly accused rival Carole of being involved in Don's death.

