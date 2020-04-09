It's the end of a "Modern" era: On April 8, "Modern Family" aired its emotional series finale.

The stars of the beloved and award-winning ABC sitcom took to social media that night and the next morning to reflect, offer gratitude and share love with one another and their fans after 11 seasons.

Jill Greenberg / ABC

"Just like that, it's over," Jesse Tyler Ferguson wrote alongside a photo of himself taking a selfie as the cast said goodbye. "11 years of my life spent with these beautiful souls. you all have played such a huge part in the forming of my being. I will never forget. I'm definitely gonna miss this. To the fans, Thank you for standing with us through it all. We owe it all to you." He also told his co-stars in another post, "wish I could hug you all tonight after the show. I love this family so so much. ❤️."

Sofia Vergara posted the same pic as Jesse and captioned it, "I will love my american family forever❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Jesse's TV husband, Eric Stonestreet, shared an image of the cast hugging at the bottom of the Dunphy family's stairs. "To my TV family. In 11 years there has been so much we have all been through individually and uniquely together. @brothersosborne is right. We ain't getting out of this love alive. ❤️ you all," he wrote.

"Thank you to my fake family. I love you," Julie Bowen wrote on Instagram alongside a snapshot of herself talking to her old castmates on Zoom.

Sarah Hyland took to Instagram to tell fans, "Don't cry because it's over. Smile because it happened. To put it in Bachelor terms, I've had an incredible journey with this show," she captioned a slideshow of photos including some of her and her younger co-stars as kids and now as adults. "Our cast and crew were always phenomenal and we very quickly grew to be a real life #modernfamily I will miss these people tremendously but am so grateful I was lucky enough to work with them." She also shared a fun snapshot of herself talking to her old co-stars on Zoom.

Ariel Winter shared a loving goodbye to fans along with a slideshow of photos on Instagram, call herself "so lucky." She also posted a fun shot on her Instagram Stories of herself chatting online with the other all-grown-up kids from "Modern Family."

@sarahhyland / Instagram

Nolan Gould shared an absolutely crushing photo of himself crying as he embraces his colleagues. "11 years of laughs, tears, and love. Can't believe it's over. So much love for the best damn cast and crew in Hollywood who've made me who I am today. I wouldn't be the same without you. What a journey it's been. Thank you to everyone who has believed in me and helped get me here. Thank you to my family and friends," he captioned the heartbreaking snapshot. "I hope that our finale brought laughter and hope in these crazy times. I hope that you laughed, cried, and were able to escape for a bit. Remember that there's nothing more important than the love we share for our fellow humans. You'll always be part of our family. Thank you."

Rico Rodriguez posted a shot of Sofia taking a selfie of the cast. "When I was 9 years old, I started work on a pilot called 'My American Family.' As an actor, you go through a long process for a job. Class after class, audition after audition, just hoping to get that right opportunity in front of the right casting director so you can show them your skills. Filming the pilot, then all of season one of what we now know as 'Modern Family,' I knew we were working on something special," he wrote in part.

"I could feel it. Coming to work every day with my cast and crew never actually felt like work, it felt more like hanging out with my extended family," Rico added. "11 years later and here we are airing our final episodes tonight. Words cannot even begin to describe the life changing experience I have had on this show. I have, quite literally, grown up right before everyone's eyes."