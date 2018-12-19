Brad Pitt's movie roles ranked
Brad Pitt has played some memorable characters in some iconic films over the years, from a young hunk in "Thelma & Louise" to a cold-blooded assassin in "Mr. and Mrs. Smith" -- a part that resulted in a real-life love story for the actor. In honor of the 10th anniversary of "The Curious Case of Benjamin Button" on Dec. 25, 2018, Wonderwall.com is taking a look at all of Mr. Pitt's roles and ranking them. We know, we know, it's a tough job, but somebody's gotta do it! Keep reading to see if you agree with our list...
Brad Pitt has played some memorable characters in some iconic films over the years, from a young hunk in "Thelma & Louise" to a cold-blooded assassin in "Mr. and Mrs. Smith" -- a part that resulted in a real-life love story for the actor. In honor of the 10th anniversary of "The Curious Case of Benjamin Button" on Dec. 25, 2018, Wonderwall.com is taking a look at all of Mr. Pitt's roles and ranking them. We know, we know, it's a tough job, but somebody's gotta do it! Keep reading to see if you agree with our list...