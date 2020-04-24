A tip from Ashton Kutcher leads to expanded coronavirus testing in Iowa, plus more news

Ashton Kutcher helps Iowa expand its coronavirus testing capacity

Like most things in the world of business, it turns out expanding coronavirus testing comes down to who you know. Or, in Iowa governor Kim Reynolds' case, who Ashton Kutcher knows. This week, Reynolds revealed at a press conference that Iowa's new $26 million contract to acquire 540,000 COVID-19 tests came out of a tip she got during a conversation with the Iowa-raised actor when he reached about shooting a stay home PSA for the state. According to the Daily Beast, Kutcher mentioned the startup TestUtah to Reynolds, who in turn spoke to a friend of Kutcher's who works at TestUtah. That conversation ultimately led to the contract Iowa now has with Nomi Health. The deal has been criticized by some because the companies involved are not based in Iowa.

Keep reading to find out what first drew ScarJo to fiance Colin Jost ...

RELATED: Stars who are donating to COVID-19 relief efforts