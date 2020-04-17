Celebrities who've had a problematic pandemic

It's no secret that nearly everyone is struggling in some way during the coronavirus pandemic. For many people, including celebrities, this hasn't been their finest hour. Take Dr. Drew Pinsky, for example. The highly-regarded doctor was forced to apologize in April after downplaying the severity of the coronavirus for months. Through much of February and March 2020, he went on multiple cable news outlets to call it a "press-induced panic" and equated it to the flu. As the number of cases and death toll increased, Dr. Drew realized he was wrong. "My early comments about equating coronavirus with influenza were wrong. They were incorrect," he said in a social media video. "I was part of a chorus that was saying that, and we were wrong. And I want to apologize for that. I wish I had gotten it right, but I got it wrong." Click through to see what other celebrities have had a problematic pandemic.

