Former "Real Housewives of Orange County" stars Heather Dubrow and her husband, Terry, are defending themselves as fans continue to come down on the couple for charging high prices for their own brand of hand sanitizer.

Heather and Terry, who also star on E!'s "Botched," hawked 6-ounce bottles of their self-branded hand sanitizer on home-shopping channel ShopHQ for $28.95.

Rob Latour/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, hand sanitizer is one of the most sought-after items on the market, with most stores selling out of it at lighting-quick speed whenever it's actually in stock.

Twitter hasn't been kind to the reality TV couple over the perceived blatant markup.

"You and your husband are PRICE GOUGING. You are selling [6 ounces] of hand sanitizer for $28.95. You and your hubby get to [stay in a] $21 million home, while you take advantage of people's fear," one person wrote alongside a gif that said "Shame."

Another said, "They are the worst. There is no reason but greed to charge this much. Breweries near me are closing down, making sanitizer, and giving it away."

Many other Twitter users voiced similar displeasure.

Charles Sykes / Bravo / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Heather, however, told Page Six that she and her husband have already donated $35,000 to California's Second Harvest Food Bank.

"We've already donated thousands … to people working on the front line of this pandemic," she said. "And we're giving a portion of the proceeds of our sanitizer to food banks — there are kids who are not getting anything to eat — and to health-care professionals."

Terry, a plastic surgeon, said the sanitizer is doctor-grade product, better than most store-bought sanitizer.

"It's the same technology we used in the room where we prep patients," he said, noting the ingredients are "impossible to find" during the pandemic and "three times the normal cost."

He continued, "We've scorched the Earth looking for them."

Heather added, "As a mom of four, I'm looking at when we re-emerge and the kids go to school or camp. I wanted to build a product that helps people in a new wave of normalcy."