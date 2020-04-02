Reese Witherspoon is teaching a lesson in kindness.

Gregg DeGuire / Getty Images for Turner

The actress is donating 250 dresses from her Draper James fashion label to teachers across the country as a thank you gesture for their work during the coronavirus pandemic.

"I have been so encouraged by the ways people are really showing up for each other," Reese said. "During quarantine, teachers are broadcasting lessons from their own homes and figuring out new remote-learning technology and platforms on the fly, all while continuing to educate and connect with our kids. Advocating for the children is no easy task, so I wanted to show teachers a little extra love right now."

The "Big Little Lies" star started her label in 2015 and has four brick-and-mortar stores, including a flagship location in Nashville.

Draper James' Instagram indicates that teachers can enter to win one of the sought-after dresses via Google Form. Reese and Draper James are taking submissions through April 5. The winning teachers will be announced on April 7.

Page Six notes that eligible teachers who enter will also receive promo codes for 25 percent discounts. Meanwhile, the brand will also offer educators a 25 percent discount on May 5 in honor of Teacher Appreciation Day.