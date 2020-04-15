Wardrobe malfunction! Earlier this month, Reese Witherspoon's fashion line, Draper James, ceremoniously announced it was giving 250 dresses away to teachers as a thank you gesture for their work during the coronavirus pandemic.

The kind gesture proved to be too popular, and the giveaway turned into a disaster.

Jason Merritt/Radarpics/Shutterstock

Draper James' Instagram indicated that teachers could enter to win one of the sought-after dresses via Google Form.

What was not expected was the mass turnout.

According to the New York Times, "the application form crashed almost immediately. Just days after the original Instagram post appeared, it had been viewed more than 400,000 times. Teachers were emailing one another and sharing it online. By the close of the application period, Draper James had almost one million applications — which was approximately seven times the total number of dresses they had sold in 2019."

Many of the teachers were understandably frustrated and shared their voices on social media.

Draper James, for its part, acknowledged that the giveaway didn't go smoothly.

"We felt like we moved too quickly and didn't anticipate the volume of the response," Draper James' senior vice president for brand marketing and creative, Marissa Cooley, told the Times. "We were really overwhelmed. It was way more volume than the company had ever seen. We expected the single digit thousands."

Following the doomed giveaway, Reese's fashion line said it made a donation to an organization supplying teachers and students with school necessities.