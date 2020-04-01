'Real Housewives' most dramatic exits

There's one certainty in the world of "The Real Housewives" -- even your favorites don't stay forever! With an exodus of many of the OG stars, Wonderwall.com is rounding up some of the most dramatic exits in "Housewives" history. Like "The Real Housewives of Dallas," which lost one of its main pot-stirrers in 2020 when LeeAnne Locken announced her sudden departure from the franchise. The star appeared on the previous four seasons, but told People magazine she wouldn't come back for Season 5. The news wasn't shocking -- she had a particularly rough season that included her drama-filled wedding and accusations of racism after repeatedly referring to co-star Kary Brittingham's Mexican ethnicity. Many fans were horrified by her actions on the series, and she didn't explicitly touch on the scandal in her departure announcement, with many fans assuming she was fired and not actually leaving the show voluntarily. Keep reading for more scandalous departures!

