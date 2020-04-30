Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young move into their first new home together, plus more news

New digs for Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young

After nine months of dating, "Flip or Flop" star Tarek El Moussa and "Selling Sunset" host, Heather Rae Young, moved into their first new home together this week. Tarek had been living in the home he liked to call his "bachelor dad pad" in the Costa Mesa section of Los Angeles since he split from his ex-wife and show co-host, Christina Anstead. Heather moved in "several months ago," Tarek recently told People, but the two had started looking for a "forever home" to share prior to the pandemic. They had one false start with the move, they told the outlet, after learning of some issues with the house they initially made an offer on. By the time they bailed on that, Tarek had sold his house, so, in just a week, they found a rental by the water in Newport Beach, and moved in. "I can't believe I'm saying this but we moved!!! Sounds crazy right?" Tarek wrote on Instagram on Tuesday, April 28. Calling his old place "very special," he went on to share that the move made him emotional, "because it reminds me just how much life can change in a few years." He added: "It also reminds me how we, as people, can change for the better. We can change through hard work and discipline. I'm proud to say I'm a better father than I've ever been. I'm a better son than I've ever been. I'm a better brother than I've ever been. I'm a better partner than I've ever been." Looking ahead, Tarek wrote, "I'm excited for this new chapter of my life with @heatherraeyoung and the babies. I love and adore them more than anything!" Heather, who's been focused on setting up Tarek's kids' rooms so they feel at home, is also busy promoting the second season of "Selling Sunset," which hits Netflix on May 22 and features content about the early days of her romance with Tarek. "You get to hear how I met the kids," she told People, "and how the relationship began."

Keep reading to see who stars in Joe Alwyn's recent post from his quarantine with Taylor Swift ...

RELATED: New celebrity couples of 2020