Ashlee Simpson and her husband, Evan Ross, have a baby on the way.

On Thursday, the couple posted a joint Instagram in which they showed off her positive at-home pregnancy test.

"We are pregnant and we are so excited to share it with everyone. Baby #3," Ashlee, 35, captioned a series of photos. "During this unprecedented time, we know pregnant women may be under greater stress which is why we are supporting @marchofdimes Mom and Baby #COVID19 Intervention and Support Fund."

Evan, the son of Diana Ross, added, "The fam is growing. ♥️ Ash and I can't wait to welcome the newest addition."

Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images for Lucky Brand

Ashlee and Evan already share 4-year-old daughter Jagger Snow Ross. Ashlee also shares 11-year-old son Bronx with ex-husband Pete Wentz.

In discussing their modern family in 2018, Evan was hugely complimentary about Ashlee's Fall Out Boy rocker ex.

"I grew up with a big family," Evan told Andy Cohen. "I think it's a beautiful thing. … My relationship with Pete has been amazing. He's an amazing father. He knows I love his son very much, but it's his son."