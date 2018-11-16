Sylvester Stallone's life in pictures

If the 2010s have taught us anything, it's that '80s action heroes are here to stay. Sylvester Stallone is returning to the boxing ring once again -- this time as a trainer -- in "Creed II." In celebration of the movie's theatrical release on Nov. 21, 2018, Wonderwall.com is going all the way back to the beginning of an unlikely story: Italian kid fights his way up from the streets to become a box-office superstar. Keep reading to relive Sly's life through photos...

