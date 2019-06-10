No one-hit wonders here! Only a select few film franchises have withstood the test of time, including the neo-noir crime series "Shaft," which dates back to 1971. Over the course of nearly 50 years, the saga's followed three generations of black trenchcoat-wearing police detectives with Samuel L. Jackson most recently taking over as FBI agent John Shaft III. Since he's set to reprise his role in the fifth installment of "Shaft," which hits theaters on June 14, 2019, Wonderwall.com is taking a look at the longest running film franchises that are still going strong. Get clicking...

RELATED: Must-see biopics