It's been 15 years since "Kill Bill: Volume 2" opened in theaters on April 16, 2004. In honor of the Quentin Tarantino-directed action film's big anniversary, Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at some of the all-time greatest movie sequels, starting with the second installment in the epic revenge tale, which actually scored higher with audiences on Rotten Tomatoes than its predecessor. Where 2003's "Kill Bill: Volume 1" kicked off with an explosion of violence that didn't slow until the end credits rolled, "Volume 2" was slower and more heartfelt, elevating the previous chapter in the saga by providing the exposition and character development needed to flesh out the story -- while also dishing up a healthy serving of action, of course. Uma Thurman -- who stars as a retired assassin with a vendetta against her former mentor and lover, the titular Bill -- earned separate Golden Globe nominations for her work in each movie. Now keep reading for more of the best movie sequels…

