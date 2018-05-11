ICYMI: The week in TV for May 7-11

"Lethal Weapon" producers scrambling to recast Martin Riggs after firing Clayne Crawford

According to a May 8 report in The Hollywood Reporter, Clayne Crawford has been fired from "Lethal Weapon" -- on which he's starred as Martin Riggs since 2016 -- following a string of bad behavior. Producers are reportedly scrambling to save the show, but so far, they've had no luck finding an actor to take over his role for a potential third season of the FOX procedural. (Sources tell THR that multiple actors have passed on the offer.) The same day the rumors that he'd been canned hit the Internet, Clayne took to Twitter to make light of the situation. "Hmmmmmm?" he captioned a photo of himself posing near the water with his arms raised as if it to say, "What can you do?" He then tweeted, "Wait, wait, wait......you can't fire me on my day off!" Back in April, the trouble-prone actor posted a statement on Instagram describing the behavior that landed him in hot water with the show's producers. Clayne wrote that producers reprimanded him for reacting with anger "over working conditions that did not feel safe" while shooting with a guest director and an assistant director. He claims that after the blowup, he met with HR, apologized, completed studio-appointed therapy and shared "a sizable portion" of his paycheck with one of the parties involved, per the studio's instruction. The second reprimand came when a piece of shrapnel from a special effect hit an actor while Clayne was directing. "It was an unfortunate event that happened in spite of all safety precautions and procedures being followed," he wrote, adding that he takes responsibility for the accident because he was the one in charge on set that day. Clayne went on to apologize if his "passion for doing good work has ever made someone feel less than comfortable" on set.

