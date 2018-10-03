Film and TV femme fatales: Where are they now?

They're gorgeous, cunning and seductive -- and any man who underestimates them had better beware. Find out what happened to the actresses who played some of the most charming, mysterious and dangerous femme fatales over decades, starting with Kathleen Turner, who launched her career starring as sexy, manipulative temptress Matty Walker opposite William Hurt's lawyer Ned Racine in the steamy 1981 film noir classic "Body Heat." "I didn't realize I was being viewed in a sexual way until the film came out. While doing the movie, I used to literally have nightmares that I would tell [director Lawrence Kasdan] about. I dreamt I'd throw a smoldering look at Bill [Hurt] and then the audience would start to giggle," Kathleen told Radio Times in 2017. "I just thought, 'They're never going to buy this. They're never going to buy me.' But they did!" Find out what she and more actresses who played unforgettable femme fatales are up to now...

RELATED: "A Star is Born" 1976 cast: Where are they now?