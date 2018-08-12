Days after actress Sean Young denied claims that she stole two laptops worth $12,000 from the production offices of the movie "Charlie Boy" months after she was fired from the film, the movie's director is calling her out.

"Unbelievable! It's like an episode of 'The Twilight Zone,' " director Timothy Hines -- who replaced Sean as the film's director -- told the New York Post on Aug. 11. Of Sean's denial, he added, "She is outright lying to the media. She made no attempt to call anyone. If she took the computers by mistake, bring them back. Why are they not in our hands right now?"

The drama started on Aug. 9 when the "Blade Runner" femme fatale, 58, and an unidentified man were caught on a surveillance video removing several items from the "Charlie Boy" production offices in Astoria, Queens. The NYPD confirmed to the media that Sean, who's also famous for her co-starring role opposite Kevin Costner and Gene Hackman in "No Way Out," was wanted for questioning in a burglary after filmmakers claimed she took two MacBook laptops that had production software on them.

The next day, Sean -- who most recently appeared on TNT's critically acclaimed 2018 limited series "The Alienist" -- released a statement describing the whole situation as a misunderstanding. "I was scheduled to retrieve my belongings from an apartment where I had been previously staying while working together with ['Charlie Boy'] Director Timothy Hines and Producer Dominick Martini," she told People magazine. "I was expected and had confirmed my expected arrival with the building's owner. When I arrived nobody was there to receive me but the door was unlocked and I assumed it had been left open so that I could pick up my belongings."

She continued, "I gathered what I believed to be my property but later discovered I was mistaken. I have contacted Dominick Martini to arrange for the 2 laptops to be returned and to pick up my 2 laptops at their earliest convenience." She also said she had "not been contacted by the police or any lawyers regarding this matter."

The director told the Post he's not buying it. "Both laptops were opened and on the desk. One of the two computers was a Russian-language computer and the keypad was in Russian," he said, explaining that one of the assistant editors is Russian.

"Her claim that she walked away with the wrong computers does not hold water. One look at it, she could tell it was a Russian keypad. They are hooked into an editing system so they are always open. She has to close them to take them and couldn't have missed the Russian keypad," he added.