A guide to the cast of 'X-Men: Dark Phoenix'

After a sinister turn of cosmic events, the 12th installment of the "X-Men" franchise takes comic book fans along for the ride as it follows Jean Grey's evil evolution into the Dark Phoenix. But which of the Marvel superheroes -- and supervillains -- will be on hand to confront her newfound corruption? With "X-Men: Dark Phoenix" set to hit theaters on June 7, 2019, Wonderwall.com put together a complete guide to the star-studded cast. Keep reading to reveal exactly who's who in the latest "X-Men" saga!

RELATED: The best movie sequels