Best recent fashion moments from the 'Game of Thrones' cast

Like everyone else in the universe, Wonderwall.com is counting down the seconds until the series-concluding Season 8 of "Game of Thrones" premieres on April 14, 2019. To satiate our thirst for all things "GoT," we're taking a look at what the cast of the addictive HBO series have been wearing lately in real life... starting with the lovely Emilia Clarke, aka Daenerys Targaryen aka Khaleesi, Mother of Dragons. When Emilia's not rocking a frosty blonde weave and riding fire-breathing reptilian children, she still manages to take our breath away. At the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Feb. 24, the petite British star donned this reddish-orange cold-shoulder dress from Rosie Assoulin featuring dramatic puff sleeves and a tea-length hemline. Emilia accessorized with Nak Armstrong earrings and rhinestone-studded Christian Louboutin heels. Keep reading to see more great recent fashion moments from the "GoT" stars...

RELATED: "Game of Thrones" cast: How their lives have changed