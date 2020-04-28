Rob Lowe says Tom Cruise once 'went ballistic' about sharing a room with him, plus more news

That time a teenaged Tom Cruise 'went ballistic' over having to room with Rob Lowe ...

Tom Cruise has believed he was destined for success since long before his resume reflected anything of the sort. Take it from a guy who knows firsthand. Rob Lowe, who starred alongside Tom in 1983's "The Outsiders," recently shared an anecdote about working with Tom on the classic production that sheds some (rather hilarious) light on the kind of guy Tom was as a young actor. It seems the two were sent to New York City after "surviving" their initial auditions for another round of trials. When they got there, Rob said Tom basically had a tantrum when he was told he had to bunk up with Rob. "So it was me and Tom Cruise and Emilio [Estevez] and C. Thomas Howell," Rob told Dax Shepard on the latest edition of his "Armchair Expert" podcast (via People)."[It was the] first time I ever stayed at The Plaza Hotel, and we check-in and Tom finds out that we're sharing a room and just goes ballistic," Rob continued, laughing. "To me, what's great about the story is, there's certain people who have always been who they are, and that element of them has powered them to where they are today and the rest is history. And the notion that an 18-year-old actor with a walk-on part in 'Endless Love' and like a 7th lede in 'Taps' could have that kind of like wherewithal. ... I remember going, 'Wow, this guy is the real deal,'" he marveled. "I mean, it made me laugh, it was gnarly. But in the end of it, you can't argue with the results. He's had his eye on the ball since day one." Tom, who's now famous for doing most of his own stunts in the "Mission: Impossible" movies, also showed early signs he was up for such antics. According to Rob, Tom was "relentless" and competitive about nailing stunts for the movie. "He ended up being the only one who could do a backflip," Rob noted. "It is in the movie 'The Outsiders' for no reason. Just to do it."

