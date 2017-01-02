Surprise!

Although they never formally announced they were expecting, actress Amy Smart and HGTV host, carpenter and winemaker Carter Oosterhouse introduced their new baby daughter on Instagram on Sunday, Jan. 1.

"It is with great gratitude and pleasure to welcome our little girl Flora🌸 to the world. What a blessed way to bring in 2017🙏🏼 Amen and Thank You God for this special new life!! 💕🙌🏼😇," Amy captioned a photo of their new arrival on Sunday, Jan. 1.

Carter shared the same photo on his own social media page.

"What a blessed way to bring in 2017. Amen and Thank You God for this special new life!!" he wrote. "We are so excited to announce the birth of our little lady … Flora! We love you more than you know and can't wait to experience the journey. What a blessing.."

The first-time' parents began dating in 2010 after meeting at a green charity event. They married in Traverse City, Michigan, the following year, holding an eco-friendly wedding with more than 200 attendees.