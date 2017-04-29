By now the stories are practically legend: Fyre Fest was billed as a super-exclusive music festival and luxury travel experience but turned into a disaster of apocalyptic proportions -- drawing comparisons to "The Hunger Games" and "Lord of the Flies" -- when attendees showed up on at the private island where the festival was to be held on Thursday and discovered major infrastructure issues, including faulty electricity and running water and inadequate food and accommodations for guests.

Several prominent supermodels and entertainers -- from Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner to Emily Ratajkowski and Alessandra Ambrosio -- and had promoted the festival, the brainchild of Ja Rule and Billy McFarland, in the months leading up to its April 28 start date. But as chaos unfurled in the Bahamas, they were all suspiciously absent.

David M. Benett / Fame Flynet

So where exactly were the bold-faced names who helped sell tickets to Fyre Festival as distraught attendees were evacuated off the island?

"[Organizers] called all the A-list names and the modeling agencies and told them not to come," a source told Page Six. "They were just like, 'Oh, come next weekend when all the kinks have been worked out.' This was before the chaos even started."

In fact, many of the famous faces featured in a January 2017 YouTube video announcing the festival have since deleted their social media posts promoting it.

On Friday, a bikini-clad Bella Hadid -- who'd been featured prominently in advertisements for the festival and promoted it on her own Instagram page -- was photographed relaxing by a pool in Miami.

Alessandra Ambrosio, who also appeared in ads for the festival and has since deleted her Instagram posts promoting it, spent Friday on the Boston-area set of "Daddy's Home 2."

That trailer lifestyle 🚌😎🖤 #setlife #tgif #daddyshome2 A post shared by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on Apr 28, 2017 at 2:10pm PDT

Emily Ratajkowski, who was part of the "Fyre squad" that promoted the festival on social media back in late 2016, took to Instagram on Friday to share a video of herself partying in Las Vegas on Thursday night.

Bad and Boujee 🤓 thanks @perrierjouet #perrierjouet #sponsored A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Apr 28, 2017 at 2:35am PDT

Elsa Hosk was at a modeling gig in Europe during the days the festival was scheduled to take place in the Bahamas.

A sprained heel, a 4h car ride from France to Spain, 3 flights and one boat... #GettingToTheJobOnTime wish me luck😭😜 A post shared by elsa hosk (@hoskelsa) on Apr 27, 2017 at 10:30pm PDT

Instead of waiting to be evacuated off the island, Kendall Jenner was "playing dress up" on Saturday.

The model, who has since deleted a January Instagram post announcing that that the G.O.O.D. Music family would headline the festival, shared a topless mirror selfie on Instagram on April 29.

playing dress up A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Apr 29, 2017 at 9:49am PDT

It's unclear what Hailey Baldwin has been up to, though she did take to Instagram on Saturday morning to share an advertisement for hair products in which she'd been featured.

Spring is coming up ... Try something new for this season #lorealpro #INOAbyvanessabruno #onlyinsalon #nudebeige #nudehair #foilyage A post shared by Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) on Apr 29, 2017 at 8:40am PDT

Chanel Iman, meanwhile, has remained silent on social media throughout the ordeal.