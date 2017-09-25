Billy Ray and Tish Cyrus' years-long divorce has officially and legally been called off.

The Blast reported that a judge dismissed Tish's 2013 divorce filing due to inactivity. The dismissal shouldn't come as a huge surprise, as the couple reconciled just 10 days after she filed documents ending their union. Because of this, many likely never noticed that the couple's marriage had once been perilously close to a collapse.

DJDM/WENN.com

Since their reconciliation, neither had made any effort to pursue the divorce.

When Tish filed, it was actually the second time their marriage had hit the skids. In 2010, Billy filed for divorce. Then, about five months later, Billy said they'd reconciled and were working on the marriage.

The couple married in 1993.

Charlie Steffens/WENN.com

"It's like everything in life. You take it one step at a time. One day at a time," he told People magazine last year. "I think one of the most important things in life and in a relationship is, you make adjustments."

He later added, "Life is a series of adjustments, and you just try to do the best you can. Like if you are going to park your car in a parallel spot and you start backing up and you don't quite fit in, you have to back it up a little bit. But barring any unforeseen catastrophe if you make the right adjustments you will get in the spot. That's about it. Life is a series of adjustments."

... In good times and in bad.