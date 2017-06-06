Blac Chyna has officially moved on from Rob Kardashian, at least that's what she says.

The "Rob & Chyna" star was seen leaving Argyle nightclub in Los Angeles on June 5 with a new man by her side. As paparazzi asked her if this was her beau, she confirmed it, saying that they've been dating for a while.

"We're dating," she said. "We've been dating."

She was heard calling him "Kellon." Media outlets have since identified him as hairstylist Kellon Deryck.

Rumors have enveloped Chyna and Kellon for months. He's been seen on her social media multiple times, including as far back as November. In December, she shared another video with him on Instagram and fans slammed her. In May they were seen holding hands in Miami.

News of Chyna's new (and seemingly real) relationship comes on the heels of reports that Rob has a new lady. Of course, the reports of him dating reality star Mehgan James seem to be nothing more than fake news.

Chyna seemed to even shade Rob a little bit on Monday night while telling paparazzi that she's "real" and that the romance isn't a "facade."

The same day that Dream's mom revealed to the world that she is again off the market, Kellon shared several images of her to his Instagram page.

Sexy messy fishtail braid for @blacchyna 😍😍 makeup @jolisarena A post shared by Kellon Deryck (@kellonderyck) on Jun 5, 2017 at 6:47pm PDT

Just last week, Rob praised his baby mama on Instagram.

On May 30, Rob shared an image of a youthful Chyna, captioning it, "Awww look at my little Angela at 14!!!!!! Hahaha I LOVE YOU !!!! @blacchyna."

He then posted another image of Chyna. "On my first episode of Rob's Random Cornball Thoughts is This young lady who grew up to be the woman I love and the mother of my child. She is beautiful and gave me my first child. @blacchyna."

Rob later deleted both images of his ex.