The saga continues between Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna...

This time the tumultuous exes made quite the scene outside of a Century City lawyer's office following a custody negotiation meeting gone awry on Friday afternoon, Aug. 18.

MHD, PacificCoastNews

According to TMZ, Chyna got all worked up when she saw the Range Rover she bought for Rob pulled up at the valet, so she got inside and tried to drive off in it.

Two witnesses report that one of the five lawyers Chyna had brought to the meeting talked her out of speeding off in Rob's car, saying, "That's not a good idea."

But, Lisa Bloom, a member of Chyna's legal squad, told TMZ a different story. She claims that the reality-TV star never got into the car and most definitely didn't try to leave in it. She only admits that her client was "agitated" when she noticed the vehicle, using some "choice words" to express her frustration.

Rob gave back the Ferrari and Lamborghini she bought for him as gifts when they were still together, but never gave back the Range Rover in question, sparking Chyna's annoyance.

Custody of their fancy whips isn't the only thing that these peeps can't agree on though. Their 9-month-old daughter Dream Kardashian is the bigger point of contention here.

Happy 9 months Dreamy 💋 A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Aug 10, 2017 at 3:59pm PDT

According to Chyna's lawyer, nothing was resolved after hours at the mediation table trying to work out a custody agreement over the adorable tot, all before the incident at the valet happened.

On top of that, they plan to bring up allegations of domestic violence on Rob's part when the case goes to court in the coming months.

Stay tuned for the next installment of Rob-Chyna drama.