Brad Pitt's Christmas was probably an improvement over his Thanksgiving.

While he spent the November holiday laying low with a friend in Turks & Caicos, the "Fury" star was able to get together with his six children over the weekend, according to Us Weekly.

"Brad did see the kids at some point for a holiday gift exchange," a source tells the tab. "[Brad] gave them presents and it was cordial."

It was also monitored by a therapist, as all of his visits with the kids have been since he and Angelina Jolie split earlier this year.

(Last month, the New York Post reported Angelina had refused to let Brad see the children over Thanksgivnig.)

As the pair continue working out the details of their divorce, they've been relying on a voluntary custody agreement that states the kids -- Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne and Knox -- will live with their mother and see their father only under the supervision of a counselor.

Brad, whom the Department of Child and Family Services determined committed no acts of abuse despite allegations of an incident with his son Maddox on a plane, has also been voluntarily taking drug and alcohol tests.

While Brad's consented to drug testing and monitored visits, he's also taken issue with Angelina's approach to the custody situation. Earlier this month, he asked the court to have the divorce documents sealed and accused Angelina of being irresponsible by making the documents public.

In papers related to the request, Brad said Angelina has "no self-regulating mechanism," adding that she has not kept in mind the "children's best interest [while] attempting to clear the way to put in the public eye any allegations she can, without regard to the impact on the minor children."

The estranged couple had been together for 12 years and married for two when Angelina filed for divorce in September.