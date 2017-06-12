The cast of "Bachelor in Paradise" was not told anything about why the filming was abruptly halted, according to a new report.

Filming of the ABC show was suspended after an allegation of sexual misconduct in a swimming pool, reportedly between DeMario Jackson and Corinne Olympios.

FayesVision/WENN.com

"The cast is basically in the dark about what happened and they are not being told anything," a source told Us Weekly. "They were all excited for this season and to get to know each other. They were all getting along with each other well."

The reality TV show had only been filming for a week.

"The cast is so upset," the source added.

All of the cast members have reportedly left Mexico, where the show was being filmed.

Warner Bros., the production company behind "Bachelor in Paradise," confirmed that filming was stopped.

"We have become aware of allegations of misconduct on the set of 'Bachelor in Paradise' in Mexico," the entertainment company said in a statement. "We have suspended production and we are conducting a thorough investigation of these allegations. Once the investigation is complete, we will take appropriate responsive action."

Multiple outlets have reported that Corinne and DeMario had been drinking when they began hooking up in the pool. At issue is whether Corinne was of a sound mind to consent to the hookup, which producers didn't stop.

ABC

"[Corinne] was out of it," a source told Entertainment Tonight.

The source also indicated that the show will likely get canceled.

"The show will probably be done. Like, for good," the source said. "If a producer witnesses that and it's on camera, she or he has to report it, which is why this is happening."