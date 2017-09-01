Chloë Grace Moretz and Brooklyn Beckham are all but Instagram official.

The duo has been off and on for a while, but things seem to definitely be on at the moment, and she's isn't afraid to subtly show it. On Aug. 31, Brooklyn posted a photo of himself standing in front of set of school lockers. Eagle-eyed fans noticed that Chloe commented on the images with a heart emoji (welcome to young love in the Instagram era!).

A shadow of two people can be seen against the lockers, and many speculated that one of the people could be Chloe.

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham's son recently moved to New York City to attend college. He plans to study photography. The fact that he's chosen to pursue photography shouldn't really surprise anyone, as Brooklyn has already released a photography book titled "What I See."

Brooklyn and Chloe dated through the summer of 2016 but split last fall.

In mid-August, The Sun reported that the duo attended a party together in Los Angeles and were openly telling fellow partygoers that they were giving their relationship another go. She also refollowed him on Instagram.

"Brooklyn and Chloe arrived together and she was chatting with other guests about how they had got back together. She was much more open about their relationship than him. They seemed very comfortable together," a source told The Sun. "It was quite a wild party but they were both being quite chill and low key."

People magazine also reported that the two were "hanging out" again.