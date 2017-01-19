She's got legs and she knows how to use them! Chrissy Teigen pleased many of her 3.44 million Twitter followers after she shared a picture of her inner thigh, stretch marks and all.

The Sports Illustrated model shared the innocuous image on Thursday, Jan. 19 with a caption that simply said "Whatevs." She later added, "When I drink wine I say 'whatevs' and sober Chrissy doesn't like it."

It's likely she didn't expect such an overwhelming positive response, but she got one!

Her followers gushed about her for being "real" and not photoshopping her body in the snap, as other models often do.

"You are now forever my hero. I love you for being real. Thank you," one person wrote.

Another said, "Thank u so much for this omg i grew up hating my body bc of my stretch marks nd had no representation of women w visible stretch marks :( [sic]."

"This (and your wit) is why you are my favorite," replied another commenter.

Chrissy was certainly floored by the feedback, but said she didn't post her skin imperfections with the expectation of "praise."

"I do not post stretchies for the praise," she wrote. "I post it because the wine also I like the pattern and they're so soft."

The model has highlighted her unretouched body before.

"My thighs have tributaries," Luna's mom joked in August 2016 while sharing a video of her imperfectly perfect upper legs.

In April 2015, she revealed the same stretch marks pre-baby on Instagram, while trying to capture some bruises on her legs.

Bruises from bumping kitchen drawer handles for a week. Stretchies say hi! A photo posted by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Apr 12, 2015 at 9:09pm PDT

"Bruises from bumping kitchen drawer handles for a week," she wrote. "Stretchies say hi!"

Keep being you, Chrissy, keep being you!