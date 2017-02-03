Ok, Harper Beckham, you win.

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham's 5-year-old daughter was cute beyond words in a new Instagram posted by her famous father. In the clip, Harper reads aloud from a book before going to bed.

Victoria's mini me can be heard reading about mixing red and white and turning it into pink.

Bedtime reading ❤💜❤ sweet dreams 😍 A video posted by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Feb 3, 2017 at 11:55am PST

"Bedtime reading ❤💜❤ sweet dreams 😍," David captioned the video.

Harper is clearly the apple of her father's eye in the video. The doting father often posts images of his kids to social media. Last month, he posted a photo of Harper in her ballet shoes.

Point those toes 💜💜💜💜💜 A photo posted by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Jan 14, 2017 at 5:16am PST

"Point those toes," the soccer stud turned dance dad wrote.

It was reported in November 2016 that Harper had taken up dance and started training with the English National Ballet.

"She goes every week and David takes her to training himself and hangs out with the other dads there. It's really sweet. Harper is of the age now where she is trying loads of different things but she really loves going to ballet," a source told the U.K.'s The Sun. "There really is no better place for her to learn than the English National Ballet. It's up there with the most distinguished ballet schools in the world. Both David and Victoria love watching her perform and helping her practice, too."

Of her little one, the former Spice Girl told "This Morning" last year that Harper has her eye on following in her dad's footsteps, rather than her mom's.

"She loves fashion, you know, as all little girls do . . . but she loves sports. She said to me the other day 'Mummy, I think I want to play futbol,'" Victoria said. "Dagger through the heart! I have three boys that want to play futbol, you know, come on, let one of them want to be into fashion or dance."

A year later, it sounds like mom is getting her wish.