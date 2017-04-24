Elton John has been forced to cancel a string of Las Vegas concerts due to a "rare and potentially deadly" infection.

News broke on April 24 that the Rocketman canceled shows through May 6 at Caesars Palace, where he's performed for years.

Sir Elton recently spent two days in hospital in intensive care after contracting a 'potentially deadly' rare infection.

According to a statement, Elton contracted a bacterial infection in South America and became "violently ill" on a recent flight home from Chile.

"I am so fortunate to have the most incredible and loyal fans and apologize for disappointing them. I am extremely grateful to the medical team for their excellence in looking after me so well," Elton, 70, said in a statement.

He has also been forced to cancel a gig in Bakersfield, Calif., set for May 6.

Elton's rep told People in a statement, "During a recent, successful tour of South America, Elton contracted a harmful and unusual bacterial infection. During his return flight home from Santiago, Chile, he became violently ill. Upon returning to the U.K., Elton's doctors admitted him to hospital, where he underwent immediate treatment to remove the infection.

"After spending two nights in intensive care followed by an extended stay in hospital, Elton was released from hospital on Saturday, April 22 and is now comfortably resting at home per doctor's advice. Infections of this nature are rare and potentially deadly. Thankfully, Elton's medical team identified this quickly and treated it successfully. He is expected to make a full and complete recovery."

TMZ reported that Elton had a medical procedure a few months ago and was advised by doctors he needed rest. But, the site says, the legendary singer "did not heed that advice and continued working like crazy."

Being a workaholic caught up with him, but he has finally decided to listen to his doctors.

Get better soon, Elton!