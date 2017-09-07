Evan Rachel Wood has called off her engagement with her fiance and bandmate.

The Blast reported on Sept. 7 that the actress and Zach Villa broke up over a month ago.

FayesVision/WENN.com

Evan and Zach had a electro-pop group called Rebel and a Basketcase. She is currently back to filming the second season of HBO's hit "Westworld." She is up for an Emmy award for her work on the show.

The former couple announced their engagement in January after they both were seen wearing silver bands on their left-hand ring fingers while attending the Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles. She was also overheard introducing Zach as her fiance. At the time of their engagement, Zach was technically still married to actress and audio-book narrator Amy Landon.

Farrell/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

Evan and Zach first met in 2015 after starring in a John Hughes-themed cabaret. Shortly after, they formed their music group. It's not known if the split will affect Rebel and a Basketcase.

Evan was previously married to Jamie Bell, with whom she shares a son. The pair split in 2014 after two years of marriage.

The actress came out in 2011 as bisexual. In late 2016, she told Rolling Stone, "You know, bisexuality is worthy of eye rolls. And I didn't realize how damaging that was until I tried to have healthy relationships as an adult and realized that there was still all this shame and conditioning and stigma around my sexuality that was really affecting the way I related to people."

Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

In that same interview, she revealed that she had been sexually assaulted by a significant other who she did not identify.

"I think I was taken advantage of because someone knew there was something about me that they could exploit," she said. "I will not be ashamed. I will also not project some false idea of being completely over it because 'I am so strong.' I don't believe we live in a time where people can stay silent any longer. I certainly can't. Not given the state our world is in with its blatant bigotry and sexism."