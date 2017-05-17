Felicity Jones is officially off the market!

Us Weekly is reporting in its newest issue that the "Rogue One" actress is engaged to her boyfriend Charles Guard.

Dave Benett / Getty Images

The couple has been together for two years and are fiercely private. She even attended the recent Met Gala solo.

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

In 2014, before she began dating the British director, she told The Telegraph that she was looking forward to meeting the love of her life.

"I am definitely romantic and I love romantic stories — that's why I keep making romantic movies," she said while promoting the romantic tale "The Theory of Everything." "It's funny how seeing a love story never gets boring because it's the dream isn't it? It's the dream to have a true connection with another human being."

Last year, the actress was asked about the possibility of having children and how that may affect her career.

"Fortunately, I feel like we're in a new era, where it is empowering rather than limiting to have children," she told Harper's Bazaar. "From what I can see from friends and relatives, women get stronger and more decisive from having children, they don't waste their time doing things they don't want to."

James Gourley/REX/Shutterstock

Felicity hasn't publicly spoken about their relationship, but did confirm it last October to the Hollywood Reporter.