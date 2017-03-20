"Fifty Shades Darker" actress Bella Heathcote has indeed found romance and love.

E! News reported that the Australian actress is engaged to her longtime partner, Australian film director Andrew Dominik.

Earlier this month, rumors started swirling that Bella was engaged after she was seen wearing a huge diamond ring at the Sydney airport. She also slyly showed off the ring over the weekend while celebrating Lily Collins' birthday.

The ring could be seen in an Instagram photo as Bella held a cup.

"🎈😜🍸🎂💕thanks for being born @lilyjcollins @phoebejtonkin," she wrote of the image.

Bella, 29, and Andrew, 49, have been together for six years. Andrew was previously engaged to actress Robin Tunney, but they split up in 2010. Bella was once linked to Brad Pitt, something she found "hilarious."

"I remember being in New York when it happened and my friend sent me an e-mail saying, 'I can't believe you didn't tell me!'" she told New York Times' T magazine in 2012. "And then I went to Duane Reade and it was in Star magazine. But I wasn't bothered because it was just so far from the truth—it was hilarious to me.

In "Fifty Shades," Bella plays one of Christian Grey's former "submissive lovers." She ends up stalking Anastasia Steele in the film after suffering a mental breakdown.

In a recent interview with InStyle Australia, the actress said she was "nervous" about playing Christian Grey's ex-lover.

"I was nervous, to be honest, about the fans," she said. "I was worried that I'd disappoint them, or not live up to the idea that they had in their minds of who she should be."