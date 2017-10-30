Former 'Housewives' star Camille Grammer is engaged
Former "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Camille Grammer is engaged to her lawyer boyfriend.
Camille's rep confirmed the news that Camille hinted at on Oct. 29.
While posting an image of her and David C. Meyer, her beau of more than a year, Camille wrote, "Party night with my love. We have a secret.. guess."
One of her 341,000 followers replied with an emoji of a diamond ring and wrote, "Every happiness for you both." Camille thanked the fan for the comment, essentially confirming the news.
Clad in Halloween costumes, Camille also posted a photo of her and David to Instagram, wherein a huge diamond ring could easily be seen on her finger. She didn't make mention of the ring or the engagement.
Camille was previously married to Kelsey Grammer. The two finalized their divorce in 2011, but recently they were still working out their assets.
Earlier this month, court documents were filed in which Camille was granted half of Kelsey's 401k plan, according to The Blast. On the bright side for the "Cheers" alum, the distribution only required him to give Camille 50 percent of whatever the balance was on June 29, 2010. Camille has reportedly already taken home $30,000,000 in the former couple's divorce.
That's a nice little nest egg for starting a new life...
