Former "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Camille Grammer is engaged to her lawyer boyfriend.

Splash News

Camille's rep confirmed the news that Camille hinted at on Oct. 29.

While posting an image of her and David C. Meyer, her beau of more than a year, Camille wrote, "Party night with my love. We have a secret.. guess."

One of her 341,000 followers replied with an emoji of a diamond ring and wrote, "Every happiness for you both." Camille thanked the fan for the comment, essentially confirming the news.

Clad in Halloween costumes, Camille also posted a photo of her and David to Instagram, wherein a huge diamond ring could easily be seen on her finger. She didn't make mention of the ring or the engagement.

Seventies disco glam. Saturday Night Fever or "Yacht Rock" on Sirius "just when you thought it couldn't more get more smooth, it got more smoother" 😜 A post shared by Camille Grammer (@therealcamille) on Oct 28, 2017 at 6:25pm PDT

Camille was previously married to Kelsey Grammer. The two finalized their divorce in 2011, but recently they were still working out their assets.

Earlier this month, court documents were filed in which Camille was granted half of Kelsey's 401k plan, according to The Blast. On the bright side for the "Cheers" alum, the distribution only required him to give Camille 50 percent of whatever the balance was on June 29, 2010. Camille has reportedly already taken home $30,000,000 in the former couple's divorce.

That's a nice little nest egg for starting a new life...