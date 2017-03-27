A former "America's Next Top Model" star was shot in Houston and is in critical condition in the intensive care unit of an area hospital, according to news reports.

TMZ says Brandy Rusher, who was a finalist on season 4 of the reality show, was one of several people shot at an apartment complex on March 26. Two people were reportedly killed and four others were shot, including Brandy, when police said a car pulled up to the apartment complex and opened fire with a high-powered rifle.

According to KHOU, three men in a white car pulled up to a group of people outside the complex. After an argument began, one of the men in the car got out, pulled out an automatic rifle and began firing.

"We do know it was an AR-style rifle, an AK type or an AR 15. Multiple rounds were fired, 15 to 18 rounds were fired at the group of individuals," Harris County Sheriff's Office Deputy Thomas Gilliland told KHOU.

There was a deputy stationed and on duty at the complex when the shooting happened.

News reports say a manhunt is underway for the car and the suspects.

Since leaving the show in 2010, Brandy has largely stayed out of the headlines. In May 2010, though, she got in some hot water after neighbors called the police about loud music coming from her apartment. The model allegedly pushed an officer and was arrested for resisting arrest, a misdemeanor.