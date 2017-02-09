The rumors appear to be true! Amal Clooney is pregnant and expecting twins with George Clooney.

Julie Chen, who is very-well tapped into the Hollywood, revealed the news on "The Talk" on Thursday, Feb. 9.

"Beyoncé is not the only superstar expecting twins," she said on the daytime program. "Congratulations are in order for George and Amal Clooney!"

Julie added that she confirmed with George in late January that he and Amal, 39, are expecting a boy and a girl, due in June.

Further, a source close to the couple confirmed he news to People Magazine, saying, Amal "has let everyone in both families know quietly. They're all very happy."

Rumors that Amal is pregnant have been swirling for weeks. In early January, The Daily Star reported that Amal was pregnant with twins, according to "family sources."

The duo, although they haven't publicly confirmed the news, has been more under the radar than usual. They appeared together at a screening for the Netflix documentary "The White Helmets" in January and many media outlets reported that she was sporting a hint of a baby bump.

George and Amal got married in 2014. In October, the actor poked fun at the naysayers who had questioned his relationship over the years.

"And they said it wouldn't last," he laughed during an interview with Entertainment Tonight last October after they had celebrated their two-year anniversary. "Ah, we proved them wrong!"

Congrats on the two bundles of joy!