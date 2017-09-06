Gigi Hadid is being sued by a paparazzi photographer who claims she used his photo all over her social media, severely cutting into his profits.

The Blaze reported on Sept. 6 that Peter Cepeda claims to have taken a snap of the model in New York City. The image showed Gigi with curlers in hair and wearing an Adidas jacket, but with the logo modified. The jacket read, "Hadidas," but the two last letters were scribbled out, to make it appear as though it said her last name.

Gigi posted the photo on Instagram on July 12, 2016.

"Work flow," she captioned the image, with the hashtag of her last name.

According to The Blaze, Peter says he's the sole owner of the copyright for the photos. He added that he has demanded that she take down the picture on her Instagram and Twitter feed, but her team has ignored him.

In his docs, Peter claims he sold his photo to several websites, but he claims that by Gigi posting it to her social media, she essentially ignored that he owns the copyright. He argues that her actions -- sharing it with 41 million followers -- made him miss out on a big payday.

In addition to damages, he's asked for an injunction prohibiting him from using his photos.

The lawsuit comes just over a week after many Chinese people flooded her social media telling her not to come to Shanghai this year for the Victoria's Secret Fashion show. She eventually disabled the comments on her Instagram.

The backlash stems from a video that her sister, Bella Hadid, uploaded earlier this year in which Gigi could be seen holding up a Buddha cookie next to her face and squinting her eyes.

On Sept. 1, she apologized to her fans on the Chinese social media site Weibo.

"It hurts me to hurt anyone, and I want you all to know that it was never my intent to offend anyone through my actions and I sincerely apologize to those who were hurt or felt let down by me," she said. "I have the utmost respect and love for the people of China and cherish the incredible memories I have made while visiting in the past. I have learned to be very careful of how my actions can come off or be portrayed, and I'm hopeful you'll accept my apology."

She added, "I hope to meet many of you and let you get to know me for me. I do not condone hurtful behavior and want people and fans of all backgrounds to know they are welcomed, loved, and respected around me and by me."