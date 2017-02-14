Nickelodeon star Kel Mitchell is going to be a dad again.

The former "Good Burger" star and current lead in Nickelodeon's "Game Shakers" announced the pregnancy on Instagram in a "Good Burger"-themed photo.

Kel has been married to rapper Asia Lee since January 2012.

"We have a bun in the oven! thank you @therealasialee for being the best Wife to me the best Friend to me and now the best Mom to our blessed baby!! I love you so much!" Kel wrote on Instagram. "#thankyouJesus #Blessed #specialdelivery #myWiferocks photo credit: @ohmyjosephine."

In the picture, Kel and his wife don "Good Burger" employee hats. With one hand, they both hold her belly. In Kel's other hand, he holds a cheeseburger. Asia holds a bottle of orange soda.

"#SURPRISE Yup We have a bun in the oven! 😍🍔 thank you @iamkelmitchell for loving me unconditionally from the very beginning!!," Asia wrote on Instagram, sharing the same photo. "I am blessed enough to get to call you my best friend & my husband everyday & now I get to call you my baby daddy! Lolol I love you so much! 😘😙😚 #thankyouJesus🙏 #Blessed #specialdelivery #BlessedWife."

Kel has had a long history with Nickelodeon, but rose to prominence in 1997 after making the "Good Burger" movie with current "SNL" star Kenan Thompson, which was inspired by fast food-themed skits on "All That."

He recently reprised his character during media day at the Super Bowl.

On the Brown and Scoop podcast in 2016, Kel said the possibility of a "Good Burger" sequel wasn't being ruled out.

"Everybody is talking about a 'Good Burger 2,' us doing a 'Bad Boys' type of film," he said at the time. "Me and Kenan have definitely been talking about it. You might definitely see something coming up with me and him soon. We have definitely been talking about doing something big for the fans, because everybody has been looking for it. They want us back together."

Kel is already the father to two young children from a previous marriage.