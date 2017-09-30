Soon after tying the knot with his 3rd wife, Crystal Harris, on New Year's Eve 2012, Playboy founder Hugh Hefner, set up a plan that would make certain that she would be taken care of after his passing.

TMZ has obtained the deed to the Hollywood Hills home that is included in a trust that is controlled by 2009 Playmate Harris, 31, which details a 5,900 square foot home, which was purchased back in 2013.

And, a TMZ source familiar with the 91-year old global icon's estate plan, says that Hef also left Harris $5 million, all part of a prenuptial agreement that the two signed prior to their marriage.

The lavish home reportedly boasts four bedrooms, five baths and an infinity pool!

The magazine mogul forever known for his signature pipe and smoking jacket, died peacefully in his Los Angeles residence on Wednesday, September 27.