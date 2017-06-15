Kenya Moore secretly got married last weekend.

The "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star confirmed the news to People magazine on June 15, but she refused to say her husband's name, choosing to keep his identity private. The mag said he's a businessman who she met a year ago and began dating a few months later.

"I'm just ecstatic," she told People. "This man is the love of my life and I'm so happy to begin our lives together as husband and wife."

News of the wedding was actually first reported by blog Tamara Tales, who posted grainy images of the nuptials, which took place in St. Lucia.

The ceremony appears to have taken place next to the water in front of a very intimate group. The blog said the wedding occurred at Anse Chastanet and Kenya's best friend Brandon Deshazer attended.

The reality TV star's 855,000 Instagram followers may have sensed something romantic was up last week when she posted several scenic images from the island. She first posted a photo on June 9 that showed a sunset.

"#currentmood 😊," she said.

A few days later, she shared another photo one showing her elegant lunch. In the snap, champagne is being served, presumably for her and her new husband, and two pairs of glasses can be seen on the table.

"#AllINeed #thankful," she said.

Kenya joined the cast of "Housewives" in 2012.